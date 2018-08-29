FINTECH ACQUISI/SH (IMXI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

FINTECH ACQUISI/SH (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on FINTECH ACQUISI/SH in a report on Monday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. FINTECH ACQUISI/SH has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

FINTECH ACQUISI/SH Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company, which is formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business transaction. The company was founded on May 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

