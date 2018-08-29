FintruX Network (FTX) Price Up 11.2% This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $19,104.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Qryptos, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Qryptos and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

