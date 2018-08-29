First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 58.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 329.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 164.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

SHE opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $76.77.

