First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FBIZ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded First Business Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price objective on First Business Financial Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

FBIZ stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 7.94%. sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In related news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $30,144.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,407.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $209,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $315,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking, and asset-based lending.

