First National Financial Corp (FN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of FN stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.59. 4,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,351. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$25.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). First National Financial had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Moray Tawse acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,816.00. Also, Director Stephen Smith acquired 18,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$550,043.40. Insiders have acquired 24,920 shares of company stock valued at $638,559 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First National Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First National Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “c$29.19” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on First National Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.30.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.

