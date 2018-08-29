First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 5,335 Shares of Insperity Inc (NSP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Insperity worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,823 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $210,738.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,185.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,165 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.35, for a total transaction of $228,082.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,163 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,472. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. First Analysis reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Insperity to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

NYSE:NSP opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $118.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $922.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.20 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

