Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO David Arkowitz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLXN. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.78.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.