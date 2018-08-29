Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) Position Boosted by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Flushing Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 2.21% of Flushing Financial worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,384,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after purchasing an additional 113,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at $2,806,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,382,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.45%. sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

