Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,451,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 14.87% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $1,321,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,061,000 after buying an additional 132,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,966,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,049,000 after buying an additional 657,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,243,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 834,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,246,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 587.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,523,000 after buying an additional 706,047 shares during the period.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $99.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.43, a PEG ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 86,963 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $8,651,079.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,614,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,335 shares of company stock worth $17,273,648. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

