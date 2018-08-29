Fmr LLC Has $1.42 Billion Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,907,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120,260 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,423,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 316,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,461,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,075,000 after purchasing an additional 179,993 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.2% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

