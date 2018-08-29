Fmr LLC Sells 1,960,304 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,678,836 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,960,304 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.32% of Autodesk worth $1,530,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 50.0% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 53.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 196.5% during the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 224,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 148,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 372.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $997,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock worth $2,890,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.63.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

