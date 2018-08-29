FoldingCoin (FLDC) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

FoldingCoin (CURRENCY:FLDC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. One FoldingCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FoldingCoin has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $8,431.00 worth of FoldingCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FoldingCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,026.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.66 or 0.04123451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.22 or 0.07889759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00879808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.70 or 0.01460106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00185041 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.02179299 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00318584 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About FoldingCoin

FoldingCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Stanford Folding hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2014. FoldingCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,070,554 tokens. FoldingCoin’s official Twitter account is @FoldingCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FoldingCoin’s official website is www.foldingcoin.net.

Buying and Selling FoldingCoin

FoldingCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoldingCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FoldingCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FoldingCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

