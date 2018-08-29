Foot Locker (FL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas increased its position in Foot Locker by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 12,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $843,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Foot Locker by 94.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Foot Locker by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 716,999 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,496 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.