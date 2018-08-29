Ford Motor (F) Receives $12.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.04.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.14 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 135.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 155.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,246,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,235,668. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

