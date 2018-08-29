Ford Motor (F) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 688,928 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $44,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 530,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,840,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,788,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 543,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 62,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.48 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.80 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

