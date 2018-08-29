Fortive Corp (FTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

In other Fortive news, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $34,927.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,291.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,234,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,602 shares of company stock worth $6,047,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

