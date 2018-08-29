Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,942,173 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 10,001,571 shares. Currently, 27.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,868,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.00 and a beta of -0.11.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.65. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $576.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.95 million. research analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 26,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $679,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 25,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $674,910.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fossil Group by 108.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fossil Group by 102.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,870 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,134,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

