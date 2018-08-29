Franks International NV (FI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several analysts recently commented on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Franks International has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $132.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Franks International will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franks International news, VP Darren C. Miles sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wbm Partnership, Lp sold 289,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $2,123,449.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,109,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,443,851.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,348,584 shares of company stock worth $42,582,696. 67.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Franks International by 89.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franks International in the second quarter worth $257,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Franks International in the first quarter worth $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Franks International in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franks International by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

