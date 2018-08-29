Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Frontier Communications from $6.25 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Frontier Communications stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 94,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,233. Frontier Communications has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $601.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Frontier Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Frontier Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 843.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

