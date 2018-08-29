FS Bancorp (FSBW) and United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Head to Head Comparison

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: UBNK) and United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

FS Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FS Bancorp and United Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp $70.25 million 3.08 $14.08 million $4.17 13.97 United Financial Bancorp $269.65 million 3.35 $54.61 million $1.12 15.76

United Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp. FS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of United Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of FS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of United Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FS Bancorp and United Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp 21.13% 12.38% 1.48% United Financial Bancorp 19.61% 8.42% 0.82%

Dividends

FS Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. United Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. FS Bancorp pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Financial Bancorp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FS Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FS Bancorp and United Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Financial Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

FS Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.74%. United Financial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. Given United Financial Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Financial Bancorp is more favorable than FS Bancorp.

Summary

United Financial Bancorp beats FS Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. As of March 27, 2018, it operated 11 branches and 7 loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, and 1 loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate loans, marine floor plan loans, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides various financial advisory services. It has 53 banking offices, 64 ATMs, and 7 loan production offices in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Rockville Financial, Inc. and changed its name to United Financial Bancorp, Inc. in April 2014. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

