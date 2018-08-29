FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Barclays PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Barclays in a report released on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ FY2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

BCS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Barclays stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.74. Barclays has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Barclays had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 62,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $351,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous special dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

