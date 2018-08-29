FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Issued By Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Monday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.85. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Argus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.52 to $496.14 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.73.

CMG opened at $494.09 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $247.51 and a 1-year high of $530.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 338.4% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,628,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,995,000 after acquiring an additional 149,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $170,669,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $130,860,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

