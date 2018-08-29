FY2018 EPS Estimates for Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Cut by Analyst

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Nutanix in a research report issued on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Nowinski now expects that the technology company will earn ($1.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.75). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

NTNX stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $440,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,446.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $16,239,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,699 shares of company stock valued at $26,997,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 11,468.5% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 151.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 103.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 67,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 34,195 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.