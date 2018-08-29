GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 238,759 Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 238,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,000. Envision Healthcare comprises about 1.3% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.20% of Envision Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare by 32.5% during the first quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 1,024,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the first quarter worth $4,960,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare by 10.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare by 4,901.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVHC opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. Envision Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Envision Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Envision Healthcare Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

EVHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair cut Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Envision Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.97.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

