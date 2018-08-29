GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $15.47 Million Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 516.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,100 shares during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B accounts for 1.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 844.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 19.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,989,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 640,471 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 569.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 119,796 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOX. BidaskClub downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 137,801 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,267,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

