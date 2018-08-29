GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $62.03 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,687 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 7.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.17% of NXP Semiconductors worth $62,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.98. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.33). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.50 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.