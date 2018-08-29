Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $124,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In related news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $16,483,096.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,239.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,568 shares of company stock worth $23,819,132 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

