Galaxy eSolutions Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (GES)

Galaxy eSolutions (CURRENCY:GES) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Galaxy eSolutions token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galaxy eSolutions has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Galaxy eSolutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Galaxy eSolutions has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000822 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000537 BTC.

RusGas (RGS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NewsToken (NEWOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Globalvillage Ecosystem (GVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Galaxy eSolutions

GES is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Galaxy eSolutions’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Galaxy eSolutions’ official message board is medium.com/@GalaxyeSolution. The official website for Galaxy eSolutions is galaxy-esolutions.com. Galaxy eSolutions’ official Twitter account is @Galaxye_eSol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galaxy eSolutions Token Trading

Galaxy eSolutions can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galaxy eSolutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galaxy eSolutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galaxy eSolutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

