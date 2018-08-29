GAM Holding AG Decreases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,589,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,407,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,411,000 after purchasing an additional 129,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 7,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,931,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,288 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,665,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,323,000 after purchasing an additional 414,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,580,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,483 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $215,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

NYSE:KSS opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $82.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

