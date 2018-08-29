GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 33,163 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.11% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.09%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

