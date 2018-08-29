GAM Holding AG Raises Position in Service Co. International (SCI)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 301,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 505,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Service Co. International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after buying an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,651,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 17,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $636,775.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,525.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,769 shares of company stock worth $32,421,385 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $796.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 43.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

