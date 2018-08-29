Gapcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $124,376.00 (GAP)

Gapcoin (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. Gapcoin has a market capitalization of $124,376.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gapcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gapcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004518 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022935 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00262070 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001862 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Gapcoin Coin Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Gapcoin’s total supply is 13,810,640 coins. Gapcoin’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official website for Gapcoin is gapcoin.org.

Gapcoin Coin Trading

Gapcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gapcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gapcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gapcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

