Gartner Inc (IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins Sells 6,545 Shares

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $961,395.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,524.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

On Friday, August 24th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 3,800 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $554,230.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 566 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.69, for a total value of $79,064.54.

On Friday, June 15th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $110,400.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Gartner had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $137,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $153,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $159,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1,662.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $201,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on Gartner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.