GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on GasLog Partners LP Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 697,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 27.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.33. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $25.60.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

