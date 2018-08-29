General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 159.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL grew its position in shares of General Electric by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 114,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 748,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 236,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morningstar set a $19.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MED raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.