Genius Brands International (GNUS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genius Brands International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.0845086363424 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GNUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Genius Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

GNUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genius Brands International has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 41.93% and a negative net margin of 113.05%. equities research analysts forecast that Genius Brands International will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

