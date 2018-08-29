Gentherm Inc (THRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Longbow Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

In other Gentherm news, Director Ronald T. Hundzinski acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,831 shares in the company, valued at $451,242.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry G. Steele sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,619 shares of company stock worth $4,839,627. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $112,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in Gentherm by 55.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Gentherm by 59.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Gentherm by 634.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,759. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.60. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.18 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

