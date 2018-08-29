GETINGE AB/ADR (GNGBY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.26. GETINGE AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $661.64 million during the quarter. GETINGE AB/ADR had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

GETINGE AB/ADR Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and services for surgery, intensive-care, long-term care, infection control, and sterilization in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Patient & Post-Acute Care, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers infection control systems for hospitals under the Getinge and Maquet brands; equipment for complete surgical workplaces and expanded treatment options; equipment, consumables, and services for cleaning, disinfection and sterilization of instruments; and IT tracking systems.

