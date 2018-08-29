Getty Realty (GTY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Getty Realty earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9118346728859 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTY. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. 1,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.51. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.99 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 35.39%. equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 77.11%.

About Getty Realty

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.