Gevo (GEVO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gevo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the energy company an impact score of 47.397528961263 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Gevo alerts:

GEVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Gevo stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 331,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,592. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 11.09. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.80) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 70.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%. equities analysts predict that Gevo will post -17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, Director Johannes Minho Roth purchased 137,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $421,111.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,631.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.