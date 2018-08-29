Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Glaukos posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 283.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In related news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 7,759 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $341,473.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,873.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 8,771 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $386,011.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,411.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,513 shares of company stock worth $8,276,890 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,416,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,197,000 after buying an additional 411,836 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,211,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after buying an additional 92,050 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 68.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after buying an additional 453,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,056,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 171,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 790,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 340,696 shares during the last quarter.

GKOS opened at $44.80 on Friday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

