Global Payments Inc (GPN) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Global Payments worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4,315.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 104,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 102,438 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,712,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,860,000 after buying an additional 1,082,153 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “$117.08” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.15.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,212,149.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $709,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,481,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,930. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $982.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

