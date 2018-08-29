Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 26,800 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,424 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,138,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $79.07.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.