Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,219,300 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 9,621,174 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 890,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,457,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140,201 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $46,072,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 76.1% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,403,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 606,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $36,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.61%.

GLNG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.