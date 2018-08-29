Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

Media stories about Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golden Ocean Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 47.3829774851322 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $140.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.87 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

