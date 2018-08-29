Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €211.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €211.00 ($245.35) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s current price.

CON has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €212.90 ($247.56).

Shares of CON stock opened at €159.95 ($185.99) on Monday. Continental has a one year low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a one year high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

