Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; and property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services.

