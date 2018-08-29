Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 48,053 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $70,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,738,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,097,000 after buying an additional 172,940 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 166,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 84,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,463,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $242.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $214.64 and a 12-month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

