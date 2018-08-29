Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Vedanta (VEDL)

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vedanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

VEDL opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.96. Vedanta has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 22.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 2.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 6.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 25.1% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants.

