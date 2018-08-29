Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) vs. Wingstop (WING) Financial Contrast

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: WING) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Good Times Restaurants and Wingstop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wingstop 1 5 9 0 2.53

Good Times Restaurants presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. Wingstop has a consensus target price of $55.69, indicating a potential downside of 16.55%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Wingstop.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Wingstop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $79.08 million 0.80 -$2.25 million ($0.18) -28.33 Wingstop $105.55 million 18.51 $27.30 million $0.74 90.19

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants -1.45% -3.72% -2.48% Wingstop 22.15% -24.63% 19.93%

Dividends

Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Good Times Restaurants does not pay a dividend. Wingstop pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Wingstop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wingstop beats Good Times Restaurants on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept. As of June 8, 2018, it operated and franchised a total of 36 restaurants under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; and 29 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

